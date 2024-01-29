IAEA chief wants to discuss situation at ZNPP with rosatom head during personal visit to russia - rosmedia

In mid-February, the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, is to meet with the head of the russian nuclear corporation rosatom, alexei likhachev. The relevant statement of rosatom is disseminated by the russian media, UNN reports.

According to likhachev, Grossi is to visit russia. According to the statement, they plan to talk, among other things, about the head of the Agency's visit to Zaporizhzhya NPP. Before that, Grossi plans to visit Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, leading the next rotation of IAEA mission experts who are at the plant.

Last Friday, Grossi said that he intends to visit ZNPP, Kyiv and russia in the next 10 days. He intends to visit Ukraine against the backdrop of worsening problems at Zaporizhzhya NPP due to the deterioration of equipment. Despite the fact that the russian occupiers allowed IAEA experts access to the plant, the situation is approaching a critical point.

