"I thought I was going to die": in Sumy region, a child was rescued from a Russian drone attack

In Hlukhiv, Sumy region, two police officers rescued a 54-year-old woman and her 9-year-old grandson after a Russian drone attack. During a second strike, one of the officers covered the child with his own body, protecting him from the blast. Both police officers were injured. The National Police of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, November 14, at around 6:00 a.m., a Russian drone struck a private residential building in Hlukhiv. Police officers Mykola Savchenko and Ihor Voloshko arrived at the scene. They saw the house engulfed in flames. Neighbors said that a woman and a child might be inside.

One of the police officers began breaking the windows, trying to get into the house, while the other went around it looking for an entrance. In the backyard, the officers found a 54-year-old woman and her 9-year-old grandson lying on the ground. The woman was injured and losing blood. They provided her with first aid.

After that, people spotted another UAV over the yard, approaching to strike. One of the police officers covered the 9-year-old boy with his own body, trying to protect him from the blast.

Will I survive? - the child asked him moments before the second strike.

Meanwhile, the drone descended and struck the people. The police officer who shielded the boy with his body and the boy's grandmother were injured. Afterward, the woman and her grandson were placed in a police car and taken to the hospital.

After being rescued, the boy thanked the police officers for their help.

I thought I was going to die. Thank you, police uncle - the little Ukrainian said.

We remind you

A few days ago, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets published shocking data on Russia's crimes against Ukrainian children.