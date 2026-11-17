Hungary is suspending rail service with Ukraine for two days due to Russian attacks on railway infrastructure. The restrictions will be in effect today and tomorrow. This was reported by Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar, writes UNN.

Recently, in Karpatalja, a 300-meter Russian drone struck a railway station in Mukachevo - the statement reads.

According to him, during this incident, the Hungarian train crew that had arrived from Hungary was evacuated. In this regard, the Hungarian government decided to suspend rail service with Ukraine on November 17–18.

It will be recalled

On November 17, as a result of a combined attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, two people were killed, while another injured person was rescued from under the rubble. Buildings and bridges were damaged.

Zelenskyy: Russia launched four ballistic strikes on the Southern Bridge and three on the Northern Bridge