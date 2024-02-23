Hungary blocks EU joint statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - media

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34473 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 130049 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80077 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 297332 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 249356 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196351 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233963 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252189 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158288 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372275 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 95971 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 119744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79973 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60463 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60980 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 130030 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 297309 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 220511 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 249334 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23198 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31020 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30752 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 80323 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 87303 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Hungary blocks EU joint statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24672 views

Hungary blocks a joint EU statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary blocks EU joint statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - media

Hungary is blocking the joint statement of the European Union  on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion and aggressive war against Ukraine. This was written by Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak on Twitter, UNN reports.

Hungary is now blocking a joint EU statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

- wrote the journalist.

According to him, it will most likely just be a joint statement by the three heads of the EU institutions (Council, Commission, and Parliament).

Addendum

Hungary and its Prime Minister Viktor Orban have repeatedly slowed down or weakened EU measures aimed at punishing Russia or helping Ukraine.

In particular, Hungary blocked the next package of sanctions against Russia, which was finally adopted by the EU today

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

