Hungary blocks EU joint statement on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - media

Hungary is blocking the joint statement of the European Union on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion and aggressive war against Ukraine. This was written by Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak on Twitter, UNN reports.

According to him, it will most likely just be a joint statement by the three heads of the EU institutions (Council, Commission, and Parliament).

Addendum

Hungary and its Prime Minister Viktor Orban have repeatedly slowed down or weakened EU measures aimed at punishing Russia or helping Ukraine.

In particular, Hungary blocked the next package of sanctions against Russia, which was finally adopted by the EU today.