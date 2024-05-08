Hrynchuk: russia is attacking Ukrainian gas storage facilities in an attempt to demonstrate the vulnerability of the Ukrainian GTS

The completion of gas transit from russia encourages it to attack Ukraine's gas transportation system to demonstrate its vulnerability. However, recent attacks have not caused critical damage, and the system continues to function stably. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As we know, we are running out of gas transit with russia, so they are trying to demonstrate that our gas transportation system is, firstly, not capable of operating independently, and secondly, vulnerable to attacks - Hrynchuk says.

According to her, the attacks on the gas transportation system did not lead to a critical situation.

To date, the attacks that have been launched have not caused any significant critical damage to the gas transportation system facilities. And today our gas transportation system is operating stably - She said.

The deputy minister said that a number of stress tests had been conducted to demonstrate that even in the absence of russian gas transportation, the system would operate stably.

We are now working with our European partners to use our storage facilities to store their gas and to use our gas transportation system, as we did last year - She added.

Recall

russian troops massively attacked the energy infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava regions and Kryvyi Rih, damaging power generation and transmission facilities.

Fire at critical infrastructure facility in Lviv region extinguished after Russian missile attack - RMA