Hrynchuk: russia is attacking Ukrainian gas storage facilities in an attempt to demonstrate the vulnerability of the Ukrainian GTS

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Hrynchuk: russia is attacking Ukrainian gas storage facilities in an attempt to demonstrate the vulnerability of the Ukrainian GTS

Hrynchuk: russia is attacking Ukrainian gas storage facilities in an attempt to demonstrate the vulnerability of the Ukrainian GTS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23395 views

russia attacks Ukrainian gas storage facilities to demonstrate the vulnerability of the Ukrainian gas transportation system as gas transit from Russia comes to an end.

The completion of gas transit from russia encourages it to attack Ukraine's gas transportation system to demonstrate its vulnerability. However, recent attacks have not caused critical damage, and the system continues to function stably. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As we know, we are running out of gas transit with russia, so they are trying to  demonstrate that our gas transportation system is, firstly, not capable of operating independently, and secondly, vulnerable to attacks

- Hrynchuk says.

According to her, the attacks on the gas transportation system did not lead to a critical situation.

To date, the attacks that have been launched have not caused any significant critical damage to the gas transportation system facilities. And today our gas transportation system is operating stably

- She said.

The deputy minister said that a number of stress tests had been conducted to demonstrate that even in the absence of russian gas transportation, the system would operate stably.

We are now working with our European partners to use our storage facilities to store their gas and to use our gas transportation system,  as we did last year

- She added.

Recall

russian troops massively attacked the energy infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava regions and Kryvyi Rih, damaging power generation and transmission facilities.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
poltavaPoltava
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
lvivLviv

