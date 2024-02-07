Hostile attack on Kyiv: heating main on the left bank damaged

The enemy missile attack on Kyiv damaged a heating main on the left bank of the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, UNN reports.

"As a result of an enemy attack, the heating main on the left bank of the capital was damaged. Experts are determining the extent of the damage and will immediately begin repair work," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

Russian rocket fire damaged power lines, leaving part of Kyiv without electricity.

The Russian attack on the capital also damaged a residential building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district and injured two people in Dniprovskyi district.