High-ranking militant killed in Israeli air strike on Jenin

The IDF announces the killing of a "significant wanted" militant in the West Bank.

On Friday, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that it had carried out an airstrike on an "operations center" in the West Bank city of Jenin, killing a "significant wanted militant.

In a statement, the IDF said that the militant Islam Hamaysa was a senior operative in the Jenin camp and was responsible for numerous attacks in the area.

The al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, confirmed the killing of Islam Hamaysa in a statement on Friday. It was noted that he was the leader of the Jenin Brigade. The Jenin Brigade is a faction affiliated with the broader Islamic Jihad group.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health informed that the air strike also wounded 8 people who were evacuated to two separate hospitals in the West Bank.