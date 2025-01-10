ukenru
Helped to build a plant in Russia during the war: Ukrainian company employees were notified of suspicion

Helped to build a plant in Russia during the war: Ukrainian company employees were notified of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27241 views

Employees of a Ukrainian company were notified of suspicion for assisting in the construction of a liquefied natural gas plant in Rostov region of Russia. The company's co-owner has 5 companies in Russia that supply equipment to Gazprom and Lukoil.

Employees of a Ukrainian company who helped build a Russian liquefied natural gas plant during the war have been served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

Details

It is reported that residents of the Kyiv region, working for a Ukrainian company, assisted in the construction of a port plant for the production of liquefied natural gas in the Rostov region of Russia in 2023-2024. They participated in the development of project documentation.

The company's co-owner is known to live and do business in Russia. 

In particular, he is the owner of 5 companies in the Russian city of Shakhty, Rostov region. These companies supply equipment to gas stations of the sanctioned Russian corporations Gazprom and Lukoil.

"With the assistance of the suspects, at the end of 2023, the construction of a liquefied natural gas plant was completed in the Rostov region of Russia," law enforcement officials said.

"...the equipment developer and design engineer of the Ukrainian group of companies, as well as the entrepreneur, were served with a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Add

An entrepreneur, owner of a gas station chain, was also detained in Poltava region. The man re-registered  his own gas stations in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region under Russian law and leased them to the occupiers. Currently, the suspect, a resident of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic", is managing the gas stations and the businessman's property.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

