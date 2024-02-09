Headed the FSB branch in occupied Melitopol: ex-general of Yanukovych's time Ganzha received suspicion in absentia

A former high-ranking official of the Yanukovych-era SBU, Serhiy Hanzha, has been suspected in absentia of collaboration. This was reported by the SBU press service.

Details

The Security Service, together with the State Bureau of Investigation, has documented new crimes of traitor Serhiy Hanzha, a former high-ranking official of the Yanukovych-era SBU.

Civilians were tortured during the occupation of Kyiv region: four russians are suspected

It is noted that the man is involved in the organization of mass repressions against civilians in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, he became the head of the so-called "state security service of Zaporizhzhia region" in occupied Melitopol.

As explained by law enforcement, this pseudo-entity was controlled by the Russian FSB and fulfilled its task of suppressing the resistance movement in the region.

Based on the evidence collected, Ganzha was served an additional notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration) - the agency summarized.

The SBU emphasizes that Ganzha was put on the international wanted list for high treason back in 2015.

The operation is ongoing to bring the offender to justice for the crimes

Addendum

The SBU noted that since 2014, Ganzha has been hiding in Russia, and at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, he helped the occupiers in spreading the Kremlin regime.

Former law enforcement officer, who became a prosecutor of the "dnr", was served with a notice of suspicion of treason

For example, in occupied Melitopol , Ganja organized mass persecution, abductions and torture of local residents.

Reportedly, people were abducted in the middle of the street or from their own homes and then taken to Russian torture chambers.

The victims were subjected to brutal torture in the prisons. In this way, the Nazis tried to intimidate the inhabitants of the region and persuade them to cooperate with the occupiers.

Recall

An FSB agentwho passed locations of military and critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region to the Russians was sentenced to life in prison.