Headed the FSB branch in occupied Melitopol: ex-general of Yanukovych's time Ganzha received suspicion in absentia

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Actual
Headed the FSB branch in occupied Melitopol: ex-general of Yanukovych's time Ganzha received suspicion in absentia

Headed the FSB branch in occupied Melitopol: ex-general of Yanukovych's time Ganzha received suspicion in absentia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22664 views

According to the SBU, Sergey Ganzha is involved in organizing mass repressions against civilians in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

A former high-ranking official of the Yanukovych-era SBU, Serhiy Hanzha, has been suspected in absentia of collaboration. This was reported by the SBU press service. 

Details

The Security Service, together with the State Bureau of Investigation, has documented new crimes of traitor Serhiy Hanzha, a former high-ranking official of the Yanukovych-era SBU.

Civilians were tortured during the occupation of Kyiv region: four russians are suspected02.02.24, 14:23 • 22502 views

It is noted that the man is involved in the organization of mass repressions against civilians in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, he became the head of the so-called "state security service of Zaporizhzhia region" in occupied Melitopol.

As explained by law enforcement, this pseudo-entity was controlled by the Russian FSB and fulfilled its task of suppressing the resistance movement in the region.

Based on the evidence collected, Ganzha was served an additional notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration)

- the agency summarized.

The SBU emphasizes that Ganzha was put on the international wanted list for high treason back in 2015.

The operation is ongoing to bring the offender to justice for the crimes

Addendum

The SBU noted that since 2014, Ganzha has been hiding in Russia, and at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, he helped the occupiers in spreading the Kremlin regime.

Former law enforcement officer, who became a prosecutor of the "dnr", was served with a notice of suspicion of treason06.02.24, 11:20 • 22427 views

For example, in occupied Melitopol , Ganja organized mass persecution, abductions and torture of local residents.

Reportedly, people were abducted in the middle of the street or from their own homes and then taken to Russian torture chambers.

The victims were subjected to brutal torture in the prisons. In this way, the Nazis tried to intimidate the inhabitants of the region and persuade them to cooperate with the occupiers.

Recall

An FSB agentwho passed locations of military and critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region to the Russians was sentenced to life in prison.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
melitopolMelitopol
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

