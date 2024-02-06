Former law enforcement officer, who became a prosecutor of the "dnr", was served with a notice of suspicion of treason

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 56550 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115351 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120820 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162994 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164410 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266064 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176536 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166771 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148575 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236511 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 79284 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 57052 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 92781 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 53567 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 34013 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266064 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236511 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221987 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247445 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233723 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115351 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98589 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100264 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116821 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117498 views
Actual
Former law enforcement officer, who became a prosecutor of the "dnr", was served with a notice of suspicion of treason

Former law enforcement officer, who became a prosecutor of the "dnr", was served with a notice of suspicion of treason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22427 views

A former employee of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office who betrayed his oath in 2014 faces imprisonment for a term of 15 years to life with confiscation of property.

The prosecutor of the so-called "General Prosecutor's Office of the Donetsk People's Republic" was notified of being suspected of treason. This is reported by the press service of the SBU in Ivano-Frankivsk region, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking about a former employee of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office who betrayed his oath in 2014 and joined the invaders.

According to the investigation, the occupation prosecutor was directly involved in the torture, illegal deprivation of liberty, and illegal conviction of Ukrainian citizens and foreign citizens who support Ukraine. 

Within a week, 18 traitors from different regions of Ukraine were served suspicion notices22.01.24, 17:04 • 19162 views

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the pseudo-prosecutor a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code: part 1, part 2 of Art. 111 - high treason and part. 1, Art. 258-3 - participation in a terrorist organization. 

- the department summarized. 

The man faces imprisonment for a term of 15 years to life with confiscation of property.

Addendum

According to the SBU, in 2014, the defendant took a position in the "department of supporting state prosecution of the main military prosecutor's office".

Later, in 2017, the man moved to the "department of supporting public prosecution of the department for supervision over the observance of laws by military authorities and executive bodies implementing defense policy" of the so-called "DPR General Prosecutor's Office." 

Among other things, he filed an appeal against the unlawfully imposed sentence for "terrorism" on a Ukrainian citizen and succeeded in increasing her prison term from 3 years and 8 months to 5 years and 6 months. The woman was guilty of refusing to work for the occupiers while living in Donetsk and going to work across the contact line to the territory controlled by Ukraine.  

Recall

An FSB agentwho passed locations of military and critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region to the Russians was sentenced to life in prison.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

Contact us about advertising