Former law enforcement officer, who became a prosecutor of the "dnr", was served with a notice of suspicion of treason

The prosecutor of the so-called "General Prosecutor's Office of the Donetsk People's Republic" was notified of being suspected of treason. This is reported by the press service of the SBU in Ivano-Frankivsk region, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking about a former employee of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office who betrayed his oath in 2014 and joined the invaders.

According to the investigation, the occupation prosecutor was directly involved in the torture, illegal deprivation of liberty, and illegal conviction of Ukrainian citizens and foreign citizens who support Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the pseudo-prosecutor a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code: part 1, part 2 of Art. 111 - high treason and part. 1, Art. 258-3 - participation in a terrorist organization. - the department summarized.

The man faces imprisonment for a term of 15 years to life with confiscation of property.

Addendum

According to the SBU, in 2014, the defendant took a position in the "department of supporting state prosecution of the main military prosecutor's office".

Later, in 2017, the man moved to the "department of supporting public prosecution of the department for supervision over the observance of laws by military authorities and executive bodies implementing defense policy" of the so-called "DPR General Prosecutor's Office."

Among other things, he filed an appeal against the unlawfully imposed sentence for "terrorism" on a Ukrainian citizen and succeeded in increasing her prison term from 3 years and 8 months to 5 years and 6 months. The woman was guilty of refusing to work for the occupiers while living in Donetsk and going to work across the contact line to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

