"He came in the evening and waited in the downpour" — around the world, customers lined up to buy the first foldable iPhone

REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Apple’s first foldable iPhone — the iPhone Duo — went on sale on Friday. Fans and buyers queued up to get the new device — from Singapore and Shanghai to London and Berlin, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The first reviews praise the Duo’s successful design and nearly invisible hinge, but point to certain camera compromises, the lack of adaptation of some apps to the new display, and the fact that the device is less convenient for performing quick tasks when folded.

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Below are comments from some fans and buyers:

PAUL FRANCIS, CHARITY ORGANIZATION MANAGER (LONDON STORE):

"Some people think it’s madness. I think so myself. I came here yesterday at half past nine in the evening and stood in the pouring rain, waiting for the new phone. When Apple releases something like this foldable device — I’m willing to stand in torrential rain for it."

PATRICIA ALVES, 29, HEALTHCARE ADMINISTRATOR (LONDON STORE):

"I was worried because of the video reviews, but the device is actually very good... Placing the pre-order was a real "bloody battle," just as everyone said, but we did manage to get one."

JEROME SCHEFFER, IPHONE FAN (BERLIN STORE):

"The price is quite high. In addition, many software features are not yet available in the EU... But despite that, the device turned out to be truly excellent."

HUGO MARFANI, 21, STUDENT (LONDON STORE):

"It’s much thinner than I expected. Using it and folding it is a pleasure. It has such a pleasant, crisp clicking sound."

PATRICK WALTER, IPHONE FAN (BERLIN STORE):

"I’ve always found it inconvenient to carry a separate tablet with me... Ultimately, this device will probably replace all the others (tablets)."

STUDENT MARTIN DEMETER, 21, AT A STORE IN LONDON:

"I decided to join the queue because, obviously, the quantity of stock is quite limited. If I hadn’t joined the queue, I probably would have received the device only in January. And I really didn’t want to wait until January."

CHARITY ORGANIZATION WORKER CAMERON CUTHBERTSON, 33, AT A STORE IN LONDON:

"I think foldable phones are the future, because they offer far broader capabilities compared with ordinary smartphones."

BUYER, HEALTHCARE WORKER LI WEI, 26, AT A STORE IN SHANGHAI:

"Perhaps such devices do make an impression at first. But certain software shortcomings may emerge during prolonged use... so I bought it on the first day of sales to try it out."

BUYER, GAMING INDUSTRY WORKER LUCAS LI, 36, AT A STORE IN SHANGHAI:

"Now that Apple has entered the market, there is hope that such devices will become a mass-market phenomenon."

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