Greece to attend global peace summit in Switzerland

Greece supports the Ukrainian Peace Formula and is preparing to attend the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. This was stated by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Odesa, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

We absolutely support your 10-point Formula for Peace, and we are preparing to attend the Summit for Peace that will soon take place in Switzerland. We will be there not only because hope for peace is needed, we will be there because hope is needed not only in Ukraine, but in the whole of Europe - Mitsotakis said.

Addendum

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, reported that more than 160 countries would be invited to the Global Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland at the level of leaders .

Russia is not expected to participate in the first summit, but it may be invited to the second summit.