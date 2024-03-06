Greece to attend global peace summit in Switzerland

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13415 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 39781 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34866 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 193761 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 177614 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172284 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218711 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248672 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154485 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371496 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 3476 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 39781 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 193761 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158704 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 177614 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 6898 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18024 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18785 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27519 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35512 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Greece to attend global peace summit in Switzerland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30468 views

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis expressed support for Ukraine's 10-point peace formula and said that Greece would participate in the upcoming global peace summit in Switzerland to support peace in Ukraine and Europe.

Greece to attend global peace summit in Switzerland

Greece supports the Ukrainian Peace Formula and is preparing to attend the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. This was stated by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Odesa, an UNN correspondent reports

Details

We absolutely support your 10-point Formula for Peace, and we are preparing to attend the Summit for Peace that will soon take place in Switzerland. We will be there not only because hope for peace is needed, we will be there because hope is needed not only in Ukraine, but in the whole of Europe

- Mitsotakis said.

Addendum

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, reported that more than 160 countries would be invited to the Global Peace Summit, which is to be held in Switzerland at the level of leaders .

Russia is not expected to participate in the first summit, but it may be invited to the second summit.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Switzerland
Andriy Yermak
Greece
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90