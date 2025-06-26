General Staff updated the map of hostilities: a third of the fighting is in one direction

A third of the 154 battles over the past day at the front took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning report on June 26, showing a map of hostilities for June 25, writes UNN.

In total, 154 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - the General Staff reported.

According to updated information, the invaders carried out 79 air strikes, dropping 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3,278 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,902 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery system and one other important enemy object," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian units repelled 14 attacks by the occupiers over the past day. The enemy also launched eight air strikes, dropping 20 KABs, and carried out 263 shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Lyptsi eight times.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Golubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zeleny Gai.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times. He tried to wedge himself into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Nadiya, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces stopped four offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, eight combat engagements were recorded yesterday, the occupier tried to advance in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka and towards Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 51 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrne, Kopteve, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Vilne Pole, Perebudova and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, the enemy tried to attack near Malinivka once.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, there were two futile attempts by the enemy to advance to the positions of our units.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 1,100 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in a day