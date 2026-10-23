General Staff: a command post, a drone launch site, and Russian army warehouses were struck

This night, Ukrainian forces struck military facilities of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimea. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, instances of connection losses while using Starlink/StarShield at certain speeds are still being recorded. Nevertheless, Ukrainian forces continue to strike the enemy - the post reads.

Thus, on October 22 and during the night of October 23, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a storage, preparation, and launch site for strike UAVs of the Russian army near Donetsk. According to available information, striking such facilities reduces the enemy's ability to attack Ukraine and civilian infrastructure with drones of various modifications.

A command post of one of the enemy's units near the settlement of Hromove in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea was also hit.

The Defense Forces also struck enemy ammunition depots near the settlement of Hirnyk and a UAV depot near Sverdlove in Donetsk region. In addition, depots of materiel belonging to the Russian army were hit near the settlement of Berdianske in Donetsk region, as well as near Balkove and Orikhivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

The destruction of warehouses containing weapons and materiel complicates the Russian aggressor's supply of its units and reduces their ability to conduct combat operations. An area where personnel of a unit from the "Rubicon" group were concentrated near the settlement of Kamianka in Zaporizhzhia region. Operations against key enemy military targets continue - the post reads.

We remind you

The General Staff reported 1,830 Russian military personnel killed, 54 artillery systems, and 2,067 drones over the past day. Total personnel losses reached 1,574,620.