General Staff: 172 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 27596 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95795 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160702 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134402 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141177 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138107 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179131 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111972 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170307 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104696 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139192 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138849 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83071 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106837 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108989 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160695 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179128 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170303 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197733 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186779 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138849 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139192 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145450 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136935 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153921 views
General Staff: 172 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15321 views

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy is attacking, using its superiority in manpower and equipment. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

There were 172 combat engagements on the frontline over the day, most of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions, the General Staff reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 9, UNN reports.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy is using its superiority in manpower and equipment to continuously attack our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 172 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using three missiles, as well as 82 air strikes, including 137 drones. In addition, it carried out 3460 attacks, 70 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems and used 1190 kamikaze drones to defeat them.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense facility and one command post of the Russian invaders.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted four assaults in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. In addition, the occupants attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, which resulted in damage to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In the Kupyansk sector, 18 militants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Vyshneve, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka.

The enemy attacked 19 times in the Lyman sector. They tried to break into our defense near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Vyshneve, Novovodyane, Torske, Nevske, Novosadove and Dibrova.

In the Siverskiy sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assault attacks by Russian invaders near Ivan-Daryivka and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked four times in the areas of Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy actively used aviation to carry out 12 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka and Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 37 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selydove and Lysivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 40 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Katerynivka and Antonivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhivka, Izmailivka, Horoshne, Kurakhove and Vodiane.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made six assaults on our positions in the area of Bohoyavlenka.

On the Orikhivsky direction, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the areas of Robotyne and Novodanylivka.

Six times the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defenders on the Prydniprovsky direction.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to raze their villages and towns to the ground. Over the past day, Russian aircraft conducted ten air strikes with eleven multiple rocket launchers on their own territory," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Enemy lost 1150 servicemen in 24 hours - General Staff09.10.24, 07:54 • 15432 views

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

