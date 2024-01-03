"Gazprom sets new records for gas supplies to China

At the beginning of January, "Gazprom" withdrew daily gas supplies to China through the pipeline "Power of Siberia" under a new contract for 2024, and set a historical record of daily exports of pipeline gas to Chinese consumers. This was announced by the press service of the Russian company reported in a telegram, reports UNN.

"Gazprom updated the historical record of daily pipeline gas exports to Chinese consumers. The supplies are made under a bilateral long-term gas sales contract between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC. By the end of 2023, gas exports to China via the Siberia Power Line amounted to 22.7 billion cubic meters. This is 700 million cubic meters above Gazprom's contractual obligations and one and a half times more than in 2022 (15.4 billion cubic meters). - wrote in Gazprom's Telegram channel.

Details

Gazprom noted that the new level for daily gas exports was already exceeded on January 2.

The company also said that such results were achieved because in addition to the annual increase in supplies stipulated by the contract, Gazprom regularly made daily deliveries in excess of contractual obligations.

New daily records were recorded throughout 2023. Gazprom said that this is direct evidence that China is interested in Russian pipeline gas.

Gazprom emphasized the importance of cooperation with the Chinese. China is the Russian company's main strategic partner in Asia and the engine of gas demand growth in the region.

Russians hope that in 2025 the Power of Siberia pipeline will reach its full export capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year.