Gas pipeline burst in Poltava region: gas cutoffs are possible

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91962 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109440 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152194 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156052 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252064 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174538 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165738 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226788 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39330 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73617 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41703 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34642 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67170 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252064 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226788 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212755 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238472 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225195 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91962 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67170 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73617 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113271 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114155 views
Gas pipeline burst in Poltava region: gas cutoffs are possible

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22330 views

A high-pressure gas pipeline has burst in the village of Velyka Bahachka, Poltava region, which may cause temporary gas supply interruptions for more than 2,900 consumers in nearby villages.

A high-pressure gas pipeline has broken in the village of Velyka Bahachka, Poltava region, and there is no gas pollution in the area, but gas cutoffs are possible. This was announced on Monday by the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration Philip Pronin, UNN reports

A high-pressure gas pipeline ruptured in the village of Velyka Bahachka. Crews are already on the spot to eliminate the situation. There is no gas pollution in the area

- Pronin wrote on social media. 

He noted that the blue fuel is now available in homes, but there may still be temporary gas outages in Velyka Bahachka and the villages of Krotivshchyna, Dovhalivka, Buryakivshchyna, Zaton, Bayrak, Mala Reshetylivka, Yakymove and Balyuki. This is more than 2,900 subscribers.

"The crews are working in an intensive mode to restore gas supply to people's homes as soon as possible. The situation is under control," Pronin summarized.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

