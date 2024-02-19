Gas pipeline burst in Poltava region: gas cutoffs are possible

A high-pressure gas pipeline has broken in the village of Velyka Bahachka, Poltava region, and there is no gas pollution in the area, but gas cutoffs are possible. This was announced on Monday by the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration Philip Pronin, UNN reports.

A high-pressure gas pipeline ruptured in the village of Velyka Bahachka. Crews are already on the spot to eliminate the situation. There is no gas pollution in the area - Pronin wrote on social media.

He noted that the blue fuel is now available in homes, but there may still be temporary gas outages in Velyka Bahachka and the villages of Krotivshchyna, Dovhalivka, Buryakivshchyna, Zaton, Bayrak, Mala Reshetylivka, Yakymove and Balyuki. This is more than 2,900 subscribers.

"The crews are working in an intensive mode to restore gas supply to people's homes as soon as possible. The situation is under control," Pronin summarized.

