Russian attack: no hits or casualties recorded in Poltava region - RMA

Today, during a large-scale air raid in Ukraine, there were no hits in Poltava region. No one in the region was injured. This was reported on Monday by the head of the RMA Philip Pronin, UNN writes.

The occupants continue to attack different regions of the country. No hits were recorded in the region during the latest air raid, and there were no casualties or injuries - Prokin wrote on social media.

Addendum

This afternoon, during a large-scale air raid in Ukraine, explosions were heard in at least two regions of the country. In particular, explosions were reported in Poltava and in Kremenchuk district of Poltava region.

In addition, explosions were reported in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region.