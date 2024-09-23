ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

G7+ Group Calls on the World Community to Increase Financial Support for Ukraine's Energy Recovery

G7+ Group Calls on the World Community to Increase Financial Support for Ukraine's Energy Recovery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31112 views

The G7+ ministers adopted a statement of support for Ukraine on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. They condemned Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure and pledged assistance in restoring and protecting the energy system.

On the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, a meeting of the Group of Seven+ ministers took place , which resulted in a joint statement of support for Ukraine. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The text of the statement cited by the Ukrainian ministry states that the partners reaffirm their strong commitment to the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

We strongly condemn Russia's ongoing missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and cities across Ukraine, which have intensified since March 2024 and seriously threaten Ukraine's energy security and the Ukrainian people's access to critical services, including electricity, heat and water, during the cold winter months, which could be the harshest for Ukraine since at least its independence

- the Group of Seven+ said in a statement.

The West also warned that an attack on Ukraine's energy system could have consequences for the entire region,  including the energy security of the Republic of Moldova.

Denmark allocates EUR 16 million to restore Ukraine's energy sector23.09.24, 19:17 • 36134 views

We reaffirm our commitment to support Ukraine's immediate, medium- and long-term recovery and reconstruction in line with its path to the EU, and to work to engage our private sectors and local authorities in Ukraine's sustainable economic and social recovery

- G7+ emphasizes. 

The Western partners also emphasized the importance of implementing business-friendly reforms that will create equal conditions for investment in the energy sector.

In addition, Ukraine should implement reforms of the energy sector in line with its course towards EU accession and fulfillment of obligations under the Energy Community Treaty, including OECD corporate governance standards.

This is especially important in the run-up to winter, given the scale of repair work and the need for new energy infrastructure.

We recognize the need for international assistance to protect energy infrastructure from attack, including through the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense capabilities by countries that have committed to do so, and reaffirm our readiness to continue to provide such assistance

- the joint statement following the G7+ ministerial meeting emphasizes.

Also, Ukraine's international partners once again condemned the militarization of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant by Russian troops and called for the return of the plant to Kyiv's control.

Next winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine, electricity shortage could reach 6 GW - International Energy Agency19.09.24, 14:13 • 181789 views

The Ministers noted that the restoration of Ukraine's energy system in the short and long term is in the interest of strengthening global energy security and resilience

We welcome further commitments of funding and in-kind support to address the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian energy sector, including the repair of damaged power plants and district heating systems, the deployment of new, distributed power generation, emergency backup power for critical services, and passive protection of energy infrastructure. We call on the international community to urgently step up its efforts in this area and provide Ukraine with all the necessary assistance

- G7+ emphasizes. 

The partners also welcomed emphasize the important work of international partners, banks and the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine Energy Community. 

Recall

At the G7+ ministerial meeting in New York, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga urged allies to urgently strengthen Ukraine's energy system ahead of winter.

More than 2300 proceedings are under investigation due to Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure18.09.24, 14:50 • 13540 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
european-unionEuropean Union
denmarkDenmark
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

