G7+ Group Calls on the World Community to Increase Financial Support for Ukraine's Energy Recovery

On the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, a meeting of the Group of Seven+ ministers took place , which resulted in a joint statement of support for Ukraine. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The text of the statement cited by the Ukrainian ministry states that the partners reaffirm their strong commitment to the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

We strongly condemn Russia's ongoing missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and cities across Ukraine, which have intensified since March 2024 and seriously threaten Ukraine's energy security and the Ukrainian people's access to critical services, including electricity, heat and water, during the cold winter months, which could be the harshest for Ukraine since at least its independence - the Group of Seven+ said in a statement.

The West also warned that an attack on Ukraine's energy system could have consequences for the entire region, including the energy security of the Republic of Moldova.

We reaffirm our commitment to support Ukraine's immediate, medium- and long-term recovery and reconstruction in line with its path to the EU, and to work to engage our private sectors and local authorities in Ukraine's sustainable economic and social recovery - G7+ emphasizes.

The Western partners also emphasized the importance of implementing business-friendly reforms that will create equal conditions for investment in the energy sector.

In addition, Ukraine should implement reforms of the energy sector in line with its course towards EU accession and fulfillment of obligations under the Energy Community Treaty, including OECD corporate governance standards.

This is especially important in the run-up to winter, given the scale of repair work and the need for new energy infrastructure.

We recognize the need for international assistance to protect energy infrastructure from attack, including through the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense capabilities by countries that have committed to do so, and reaffirm our readiness to continue to provide such assistance - the joint statement following the G7+ ministerial meeting emphasizes.

Also, Ukraine's international partners once again condemned the militarization of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant by Russian troops and called for the return of the plant to Kyiv's control.

The Ministers noted that the restoration of Ukraine's energy system in the short and long term is in the interest of strengthening global energy security and resilience

We welcome further commitments of funding and in-kind support to address the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian energy sector, including the repair of damaged power plants and district heating systems, the deployment of new, distributed power generation, emergency backup power for critical services, and passive protection of energy infrastructure. We call on the international community to urgently step up its efforts in this area and provide Ukraine with all the necessary assistance - G7+ emphasizes.

The partners also welcomed emphasize the important work of international partners, banks and the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine Energy Community.

At the G7+ ministerial meeting in New York, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga urged allies to urgently strengthen Ukraine's energy system ahead of winter.

