From graphic design to management: with the support of the MHP Next Door program, a Veteran Development Center was created at an educational institution in Kyiv.

The MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, as part of the MHP Next Door program, together with the Kyiv Professional College of Applied Sciences, supported the creation of the Veteran Development Center, UNN reports.

Details

The Veteran Development Center is part of a nationwide project to create a network of centers in Ukrainian higher education institutions. Here, returning veterans will be able to learn everything they need for a new career: from graphic design to management.

In addition, the Center's specialists will help veterans returning to civilian life to start their own businesses, if necessary.

This is a must for those who want to move forward and are not used to standing still. Reskilling is a retraining that helps veterans find themselves in new professions and promising industries - commented at MHP-Hromada.

The Center is part of a nationwide project to create a network of centers in Ukrainian higher education institutions. Its main goal is to help female and male veterans find themselves through:

Education: courses in graphic design, web design, design and creation of clothing, footwear, and accessories, launching your own brand, management, and much more.

Psychological support: counseling to overcome stress and adapt to peaceful life.

Business development: family members of veterans can receive assistance in starting a family business, finding grants, and creating startups.

For this purpose, the specialists of the Kyiv Professional College of Applied Sciences have developed short-term course programs.

"This is more than an educational project - it's about restoring faith in ourselves. We help defenders to build a new life through knowledge and development," comments Hanna Shchutska, director of the college.

"We believe in the power of education to help veterans recover and get a fresh start. Reskilling opens the door to modern professions for them, and our Foundation is proud to help create such opportunities for Ukrainian communities," emphasizes Pavlo Moroz, a member of the Community Development Council of the MHP Community Foundation.

You can find out more about the work of the newly created Center by contacting the Kyiv Professional College of Applied Sciences by writing a message to @kcas.official

We would like to add that in 2025, MHP-Hromada, as part of the MHP Next door program, has planned a number of reskilling projects for veterans to help them build a new life.

"Your combat skills are a solid foundation for any business. You just need to find out how to apply them properly in civilian life. And reskilling will definitely help with this," emphasized MHP-Hromada.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

MHP Next Door is a program of individualized support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans and their families. The program supports military personnel, veterans and their families during their service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation and inclusive sports activities.