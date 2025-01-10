ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 11886 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138061 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122289 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130349 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131027 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165702 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109767 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159846 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104321 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 71469 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124062 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122502 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 65802 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 80192 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138064 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165704 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159847 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187828 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177178 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122506 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124065 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140915 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132710 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150117 views
From graphic design to management: with the support of the MHP Next Door program, a Veteran Development Center was created at an educational institution in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23373 views

From graphic design to management: with the support of the MHP Next Door program, a Veteran Development Center was created at an educational institution in Kyiv.

The MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, as part of the  MHP Next Door program, together with the Kyiv Professional College of Applied Sciences, supported the creation of the Veteran Development Center, UNN reports.

Details

The Veteran Development Center is part of a nationwide project to create a network of centers in Ukrainian higher education institutions. Here, returning veterans will be able to learn everything they need for a new career: from graphic design to management.

In addition, the Center's specialists will help veterans returning to civilian life to start their own businesses, if necessary.

This is a must for those who want to move forward and are not used to standing still. Reskilling is a retraining that helps veterans find themselves in new professions and promising industries

- commented at MHP-Hromada.

The Center is part of a nationwide project to create a network of centers in Ukrainian higher education institutions. Its main goal is to help female and male veterans find themselves through:

  • Education: courses in graphic design, web design, design and creation of clothing, footwear, and accessories, launching your own brand, management, and much more.
    • Psychological support: counseling to overcome stress and adapt to peaceful life.
      • Business development: family members of veterans can receive assistance in starting a family business, finding grants, and creating startups.

        For this purpose, the specialists of the Kyiv Professional College of Applied Sciences have developed short-term course programs.

        "This is more than an educational project - it's about restoring faith in ourselves. We help defenders to build a new life through knowledge and development," comments Hanna Shchutska, director of the college.

        "We believe in the power of education to help veterans recover and get a fresh start. Reskilling opens the door to modern professions for them, and our Foundation is proud to help create such opportunities for Ukrainian communities," emphasizes Pavlo Moroz, a member of the Community Development Council of the MHP Community Foundation.

        You can find out more about the work of the newly created Center by contacting the Kyiv Professional College of Applied Sciences by writing a message to @kcas.official

        We would like to add that in 2025, MHP-Hromada, as part of the MHP Next door program, has planned a number of reskilling projects for veterans to help them build a new life.

        "Your combat skills are a solid foundation for any business. You just need to find out how to apply them properly in civilian life. And reskilling will definitely help with this," emphasized MHP-Hromada.

        Help

        MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

        MHP Next Door is a program of individualized support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans and their families. The program supports military personnel, veterans and their families during their service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation and inclusive sports activities.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Society
        ukraineUkraine
        kyivKyiv

        Contact us about advertising