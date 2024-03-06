French Foreign Minister: We must defeat Russia without waging war against it - this is the framework set by Macron

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12917 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 37658 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33825 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 191462 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175930 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171717 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218339 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248594 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154399 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371476 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 53818 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 71940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25718 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 1038 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 37585 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 191375 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156921 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175875 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 6036 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17670 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18459 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 26179 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 34199 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

French Foreign Minister: We must defeat Russia without waging war against it - this is the framework set by Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29235 views

The French foreign minister said that the messages sent by France, as well as the Europeans, are "an element of the balance of power" with Russia.

French Foreign Minister: We must defeat Russia without waging war against it - this is the framework set by Macron

The messages sent by France, as well as Europeans, are "part of the balance of power" with Russia. At the same time, "we have to defeat Russia without waging war against Russia" is the framework set by French President Emmanuel Macron. French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne said this on Tuesday evening, Le Monde reports, UNN reports.

Details

"We are at a turning point that should encourage us to confront Russia, and we must maintain a balance of power to protect the French, to protect Europeans," Sejourne said in an interview with LCI.

When asked about the statements of Emmanuel Macron, who, in particular, said earlier on Tuesday in Prague to "accept" his recent controversial statements regarding the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine for support, non-combat missions, the head of French diplomacy said: "We have to defeat Russia without waging war against Russia, this is the framework set by the President of the Republic (...) and the framework of cobelligerence should not be reached.

"We have never crossed the stage of cobelligerence and we will not cross it," Sejourne added. "France speaks in a slightly different framework: it is a state that has [nuclear weapons]; I think France can speak to Russia on an equal footing," he continued. "The messages sent in response by France and also by the Europeans are part of the balance of power" with Russia, he said.

"We are convinced that we should continue to support Ukraine," he added. "If Ukraine falls, Russia will probably have inclinations, and if Russia has inclinations, there is a risk of war; the consequences will be cascading, and I don't give too much credit to the European Union (...), this scenario should be avoided," he said.

Addendum

On February 26, during the conclusion of the conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron said that sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out. The statement provoked a reaction from Western allies, some of whom spoke out against the idea.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Prague
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90