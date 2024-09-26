Fraud is considered valor. The expert told when the Institute of Business Reputation stopped working in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70824 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103923 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167704 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138208 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143358 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139127 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182516 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173033 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100516 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110196 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 112305 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112305 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 50562 views

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50562 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57163 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167704 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167704 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182516 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182516 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173033 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200414 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 189322 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189322 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 142008 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142008 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142042 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146747 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 138158 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138158 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155034 views
Fraud is considered valor. The expert told when the Institute of Business Reputation stopped working in Ukraine

Fraud is considered valor. The expert told when the Institute of Business Reputation stopped working in Ukraine
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 126588 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 126588 views

Political analyst Volodymyr Tsybulko said that the institution of business reputation in Ukraine stopped working after the change of power in 2019. He emphasized the importance of restoring this institution for the development of a civilized country.

The Institute of Business Reputation has not been operating in Ukraine since the change of government in 2019. It will be possible to talk about its resumption when officials involved in corruption resign from the authorities on their own. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Volodymyr Tsybulko in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

We had the Institute of Business Reputation until 2019. We recall the case of the Svynarchuks (Petro Poroshenko's business partner and former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi (Svynarchuk) - ed.), when his son was suspected of corruption, and his father suspended his powers. It worked here. After the change of government, unfortunately, the institution of business reputation stopped working. Fraud is considered valor

- said Tsybulko.

According to him, it is crucial to restore the work of the business reputation institute in Ukraine.

“In fact, the institution of business reputation is extremely important for a civilized country. It speaks to its development. It would be desirable, of course, if officials involved in corruption would resign themselves. Then we could safely say that the institution of business reputation is working in our country,” said Tsybulko.

Earlier , UNN talked about one of the most striking examples of how a single mid-level official can harm the reputation of a government agency and the image of the entire country. The case in question is Oleksandr Zyma, director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine, who is being investigated for possible abuse of office. The case concerns a letter from the National Bank to the Deposit Guarantee Fund signed by Zyma, in which he recommended that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU.  The document referred to four lawsuits filed by the bank against the NBU, in which Concorde demanded the cancellation of fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it under temporary administration. 

On April 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv recognized Yulia Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, as a victim in this criminal proceeding. According to Yelena Sosedka, a co-owner of Concorde, Zima deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial by his instructions

However, SBI investigators ignored this court decision for more than 4 months and did not hand Yulia Sosedka a memo on the rights of the victim. Instead, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office transferred Zyma's case to the Pechersk District Police Department for investigation. Yulia Sosiedka does not rule out that this is an attempt to delay the investigation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

