For the first time, the United States has dropped humanitarian aid from airplanes for Gazans

Today, for the first time, U.S. troops dropped humanitarian aid for Gaza from airplanes. This was reported by Reuters., UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that three US Air Force planes have delivered more than 35,000 meals to the territory, where, according to the UN, a quarter of the population is one step away from starvation, and Palestinians have posted videos on social media showing them dumping boxes of humanitarian aid.

The newspaper adds that the White House plans to extend the airlift operations of humanitarian aid. It is also noted that this idea was supported in Israel.

Sources say that was dropped over the southwestern part of Gaza and the city of Mawassi.

Addendum

At the same time, some criticize this practice because it is impossible to make sure that the aid does not fall into the hands of terrorists.

Recall

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported more than 30,000 dead as a result of the war with Israel.

