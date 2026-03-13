Food delivery couriers in the Czech Republic went on strike

On Friday, March 13, customers of food delivery services in the Czech Republic may experience longer than usual waiting times for their orders due to a planned courier protest, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.

The organizers called on employees of Foodora, Wolt, and Bolt Food platforms to join a one-day strike. They state that they are dissatisfied with the level and opacity of their wages. According to couriers, their earnings have recently decreased. In addition, couriers complain about difficulties in getting responses from companies in case of problems with the application or payments.

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The organizers of the action hope that approximately half of the couriers will join the protest. However, representatives of the platforms state that they do not expect serious disruptions in the operation of the services and claim that they continue to work on improving the payment system and taking into account employee feedback.