First there will be at least an F-16 link - the chief of aviation

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 18537 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132748 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138144 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227953 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168108 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161949 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146831 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214243 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201016 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101440 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 47663 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 56595 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101708 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 81622 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227954 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214243 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201016 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227262 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214773 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 81622 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101708 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156274 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155150 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159009 views
First there will be at least an F-16 link - the chief of aviation

First there will be at least an F-16 link - the chief of aviation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54237 views

Ukraine expects to receive the first batch of F-16 fighters this year, initially at least as part of a flight (3-4 aircraft), and plans to gradually increase the number of pilots and aircraft as it receives from partner countries.

In Ukraine, at first there will be at least a link of F-16 fighters, but there may be more.  in general, Kiev knows the number of planes that will be found first this year. This was announced by the head of Aviation of the command of the armed forces of Ukraine Sergey Golubtsov of the Radio Liberty - Donbass project.Realii, transmits UNN.

Today, four countries that have confirmed the provision of aircraft (F-16 – Ed.)  this does not mean that this is the final decision, because these aircraft are produced much more in the world and almost all countries that have F-16s in service today are gradually re-equipped with F-35s. therefore, there will be more of these aircraft and they will also be offered to Ukraine

Golubtsov said.

According to him, it should be understood that some fighters will be left in centers where Ukrainian pilots and aviation personnel are trained.

"As for 30 aircraft, 40, we need to understand that not all aircraft that will be transferred to Ukraine, they will now "come" to Ukraine. Some of them will remain in the centers where our pilots and aviation personnel are trained. These will be Ukrainian aircraft that will be used to train our pilots. Therefore, let the figure not surprise anyone," Golubtsov said.

Ukraine expects to receive first F-16s in June-July - mass media12.05.24, 10:45 • 37764 views

He noted that Ukraine knows the number of aircraft that will call first this year.

 there is a figure that will enter Ukraine, there is a certain number of aircraft that will be stored at safe air bases not in Ukraine so that they are not targets here and this will be our reserve in case of need to replace faulty aircraft, during routine maintenance, that is, so that we can constantly have a certain number of aircraft in the operational staff, which will correspond to the number of pilots that we will have. There will be more pilots, there will be more planes in Ukraine. That is, today the calculations are made so that we know how many pilots we will have, how many engineers, how many service personnel there will be. Therefore, we have a certain number of prepared airfields and we know the number of aircraft that will be set first this year. We know how many will come in next year,  that is, these plans are there," Golubtsov said.

He commented on the information that Belgium is going to supply Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighters by 2028. 

If somewhere the figure of 2028 was heard, then it was heard today, tomorrow 2027 may be heard, then 2026 може with each conference of members of the aviation coalition, we get some more positive forecasts, more real figures, more information that allows us to make this process systematic

Golubtsov noted.

When asked when the F-16s will appear in Ukraine and how significant their number will be, Golubtsov said: "Let's just say, I think that the first person who has the right to say this is the highest military and political leadership. I can only say that according to the existing plans, it will be this year.

He also expressed the opinion that Russians should be the first to feel firsthand that F16 is  in Ukraine.  

Zelenskiy says the first F-16s will not play a key role18.05.24, 17:31 • 101005 views

When asked how significant the number will be, Golubtsov said: "aviation is fighting in pairs, units, squadrons, so we will start with a smaller one and build up, at least we will definitely have a link, at least. Although this is a minimum, maybe more.

In addition, he noted that all aircraft that will be provided to Ukraine have undergone a certain modernization.

"There is an improved sight for detecting air targets, a special container will be provided there along with aircraft, which allows you to find and aim missiles and bombs at ground targets. Also, this modernization mainly concerned the re - equipment of the aircraft for the use of high-precision weapons," Golubtsov said.

Czech Republic can help Ukraine train pilots for F-16 and Gripen09.06.24, 10:30 • 93108 views

Add

Usually the link contains 3-4 aircraft. However, depending on the type of aviation, it may consist of a different number of aircraft.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-iiLockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
reutersReuters
belgiumBelgium
czech-republicCzech Republic
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
polandPoland

