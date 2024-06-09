First there will be at least an F-16 link - the chief of aviation

In Ukraine, at first there will be at least a link of F-16 fighters, but there may be more. in general, Kiev knows the number of planes that will be found first this year. This was announced by the head of Aviation of the command of the armed forces of Ukraine Sergey Golubtsov of the Radio Liberty - Donbass project.Realii, transmits UNN.

Today, four countries that have confirmed the provision of aircraft (F-16 – Ed.) this does not mean that this is the final decision, because these aircraft are produced much more in the world and almost all countries that have F-16s in service today are gradually re-equipped with F-35s. therefore, there will be more of these aircraft and they will also be offered to Ukraine Golubtsov said.

According to him, it should be understood that some fighters will be left in centers where Ukrainian pilots and aviation personnel are trained.

"As for 30 aircraft, 40, we need to understand that not all aircraft that will be transferred to Ukraine, they will now "come" to Ukraine. Some of them will remain in the centers where our pilots and aviation personnel are trained. These will be Ukrainian aircraft that will be used to train our pilots. Therefore, let the figure not surprise anyone," Golubtsov said.

He noted that Ukraine knows the number of aircraft that will call first this year.

there is a figure that will enter Ukraine, there is a certain number of aircraft that will be stored at safe air bases not in Ukraine so that they are not targets here and this will be our reserve in case of need to replace faulty aircraft, during routine maintenance, that is, so that we can constantly have a certain number of aircraft in the operational staff, which will correspond to the number of pilots that we will have. There will be more pilots, there will be more planes in Ukraine. That is, today the calculations are made so that we know how many pilots we will have, how many engineers, how many service personnel there will be. Therefore, we have a certain number of prepared airfields and we know the number of aircraft that will be set first this year. We know how many will come in next year, that is, these plans are there," Golubtsov said.

He commented on the information that Belgium is going to supply Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighters by 2028.

If somewhere the figure of 2028 was heard, then it was heard today, tomorrow 2027 may be heard, then 2026 може with each conference of members of the aviation coalition, we get some more positive forecasts, more real figures, more information that allows us to make this process systematic Golubtsov noted.

When asked when the F-16s will appear in Ukraine and how significant their number will be, Golubtsov said: "Let's just say, I think that the first person who has the right to say this is the highest military and political leadership. I can only say that according to the existing plans, it will be this year.

He also expressed the opinion that Russians should be the first to feel firsthand that F16 is in Ukraine.

When asked how significant the number will be, Golubtsov said: "aviation is fighting in pairs, units, squadrons, so we will start with a smaller one and build up, at least we will definitely have a link, at least. Although this is a minimum, maybe more.

In addition, he noted that all aircraft that will be provided to Ukraine have undergone a certain modernization.

"There is an improved sight for detecting air targets, a special container will be provided there along with aircraft, which allows you to find and aim missiles and bombs at ground targets. Also, this modernization mainly concerned the re - equipment of the aircraft for the use of high-precision weapons," Golubtsov said.

Usually the link contains 3-4 aircraft. However, depending on the type of aviation, it may consist of a different number of aircraft.