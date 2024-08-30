First Deputy Head of Putin's Administration Kiriyenko is suspected in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to Putin's "curator" of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration, who facilitates the war against Ukraine, Sergei Kiriyenko. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the official has been Putin's confidant for many years and is a member of his inner circle.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Kremlin leader appointed Kiriyenko as a "curator" of the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. There, he coordinates the activities of the occupation administrations of the aggressor country, in particular in "personnel" issues, - the statement said.

According to the case file, since May 2022, it is Kiriyenko who has been in charge of absolutely all areas of the forced integration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into the "legislative field" of Russia. In particular, Kiriyenko was directly involved in organizing the pseudo-referendums of the aggressor country and was responsible for the results of the "voting".

And in the fall of 2023, he personally handed the gauleiters Pasichnyk, Saldo, and Pushylin "documents" to appoint them heads of the local occupation authorities of Russia.

The defendant is also authorized to coordinate the Kremlin's media resources that impose the ideology of racism on the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the woman a notice of suspicion in absentia under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 5 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 437 (aiding and abetting in the conduct of aggressive war);

ч. 2 of Art. 110 (public calls for intentional actions to change the borders of the territory of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine, committed by a person who is a representative of the authorities, repeatedly);

ч. 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began in 2014, as well as denial of the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine and glorification of persons who carried out the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, committed by an official repeatedly with the use of the media);

paras. 1, 2 Art. 332-2 (crossing the state border of Ukraine with the intent to harm the interests of the state outside the checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine committed repeatedly).

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against our state.

