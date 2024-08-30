First Deputy Head of Putin's Administration Kiriyenko is suspected in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203555 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200843 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189258 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
First Deputy Head of Putin's Administration Kiriyenko is suspected in Ukraine

First Deputy Head of Putin's Administration Kiriyenko is suspected in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100937 views

The First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, has been served with a notice of suspicion for facilitating the war against Ukraine. He coordinates the activities of the occupation administrations and organized pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories.

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to Putin's "curator" of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration, who facilitates the war against Ukraine, Sergei Kiriyenko. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the official has been Putin's confidant for many years and is a member of his inner circle.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Kremlin leader appointed Kiriyenko as a "curator" of the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. There, he coordinates the activities of the occupation administrations of the aggressor country, in particular in "personnel" issues,

- the statement said.

According to the case file, since May 2022, it is Kiriyenko who has been in charge of absolutely all areas of the forced integration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into the "legislative field" of Russia. In particular, Kiriyenko was directly involved in organizing the pseudo-referendums of the aggressor country and was responsible for the results of the "voting".

And in the fall of 2023, he personally handed the gauleiters Pasichnyk, Saldo, and Pushylin "documents" to appoint them heads of the local occupation authorities of Russia.

The defendant is also authorized to coordinate the Kremlin's media resources that impose the ideology of racism on the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the woman a notice of suspicion in absentia under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 5 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 437 (aiding and abetting in the conduct of aggressive war);
  • ч. 2 of Art. 110 (public calls for intentional actions to change the borders of the territory of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine, committed by a person who is a representative of the authorities, repeatedly);
  • ч. 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began in 2014, as well as denial of the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine and glorification of persons who carried out the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, committed by an official repeatedly with the use of the media);
  • paras. 1, 2 Art. 332-2 (crossing the state border of Ukraine with the intent to harm the interests of the state outside the checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine committed repeatedly).

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against our state.

The wife of ex-MP from the "party of Regions" Igor Markov was declared suspected of treason

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War Politics Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising