Firefighting fleet and additional rescue teams: the EU is preparing for the forest fire season

In anticipation of the summer heat and the predicted forest fire season, the EU is increasing funding for fire brigades and deploying separate units in the most vulnerable countries of the bloc. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the European Commission.

Specifically, this summer 556 firefighters from 12 countries will be strategically deployed in key locations across Europe, such as France, Greece, Portugal and Spain, ready to assist local fire services in fighting wildfires.

In addition, this summer, there will be a dedicated rescEU firefighting fleet of 28 aircraft and 4 helicopters deployed in 10 Member States - the European Commission said in a statement.

The Commission has also allocated a total of €600 million to finance the future acquisition of 12 new firefighting aircraft to be distributed among six EU member states.

In addition, it is planned to purchase several helicopters to strengthen the EU's airborne firefighting fleet.

The UN said that 2023 set an absolute temperature record for the last 10 years, but 2024 could be even hotter.