Fire in Kyiv Ecopark: rescuers use drones and a swamp truck

Rescuers used special equipment to eliminate the fire in the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Firefighting near Lake Tyagle continues: rescuers use drones and swampers - said the KSCA.

Rescuers and special equipment from KARS and the State Emergency Service are fighting the fire.

In particular, 30 personnel and 6 units of special equipment, including a marshmallow, are involved. Rescue services also use drones.

A large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv

Recall

A fire broke out near Lake Tyagle in Kyiv's Osokorky Ecopark , which is being extinguished by the lack of access roads and flooding.