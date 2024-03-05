Fire in Kyiv Ecopark: rescuers use drones and a swamp truck
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers are using drones and special equipment, including a swamp vehicle, to fight a 3-hectare fire that broke out near Lake Tyagle in Kyiv's Osokorky Ecopark.
Rescuers used special equipment to eliminate the fire in the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.
Details
Rescuers and special equipment from KARS and the State Emergency Service are fighting the fire.
In particular, 30 personnel and 6 units of special equipment, including a marshmallow, are involved. Rescue services also use drones.
Recall
A fire broke out near Lake Tyagle in Kyiv's Osokorky Ecopark , which is being extinguished by the lack of access roads and flooding.