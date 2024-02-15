ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Fire extinguished in Ivano-Frankivsk region as a result of falling russian missile debris

Fire extinguished in Ivano-Frankivsk region as a result of falling russian missile debris

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25646 views

Debris from a downed russian missile caused a fire in an outbuilding on a farm in Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk region, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the wreckage of a downed missile fell on the territory of a farmyard, causing a fire that has already been extinguished by rescuers. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

This morning, enemy rocket fragments fell in Rohatyn district, causing a fire in the roof and roughage in an outbuilding.

 Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to a larger area. Fortunately, no one was injured

- the SES summarized.
Recall

On the morning of February 15, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles X-101 / X-555 / X-55, sea-launched Kalibr, Iskander-M / KN-23 ballistic missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, X-59 guided air missiles

The Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 13 missiles of various types out of 26 launched by Russian troops.

Contact us about advertising