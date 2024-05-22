Finland strengthens its border in the East

The Finnish government will strengthen border surveillance along the border with Russia with a length of more than 130 miles and will refuse migrants from Russia. This is reported by SVT, reports UNN.

Details

Prime minister Petteri Orpo's far-right coalition government introduced a bill yesterday to block migrants at the border.

Finland accuses Russia of being behind the increase in the number of asylum seekers. Last fall, almost 1,000 migrants arrived at Finland's eastern border without a visa.

The Kremlin denies accusations of using migrants as weapons.

