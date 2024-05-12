Fierce fighting continues on a large part of the border strip: Zelenskyy on the situation in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70933 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105137 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148129 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152358 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248902 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173786 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165094 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148271 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225108 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102178 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41747 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36542 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54866 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48732 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248902 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225108 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211287 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237073 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223937 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70933 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48732 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54866 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112623 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113546 views
Actual
Fierce fighting continues on a large part of the border strip: Zelenskyy on the situation in Kharkiv region

Fierce fighting continues on a large part of the border strip: Zelenskyy on the situation in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49497 views

Fierce fighting continues on a large part of the border strip in Kharkiv region as Russian occupiers try to gain a foothold in some occupied villages for further advancement, while Ukrainian troops hold their positions and inflict losses on the enemy, President Zelenskyy's report says.

Russian occupants are trying to gain a foothold in some of the occupied villages, and use some of them for further advancement. This was announced in an evening report by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

We pay special attention to Kharkiv region. Defensive battles and fierce fighting continue on a large part of our border strip. There are villages that have actually turned from a "gray zone" into a combat zone, and the occupier is trying to gain a foothold in some of them, or simply use them for further advancement. I want to thank our soldiers who are holding their positions and destroying the occupier. Artillery, drones - all those who are involved, and they are involved accurately - I thank you. Our task is obvious: we need to inflict as many losses as possible on the occupier,

- said the president.

Details

According to Zelensky, the situation on the outskirts of Vovchansk is extremely difficult.

"The city is under constant Russian fire. Our military is carrying out counterattacks in the city and helping local residents. And it is very important that everyone who is directly there in the Kharkiv region, in the military, in the security forces, in local authorities, in communities, should show maximum efficiency. It all depends on what you are capable of doing, what you can do, whether you can withstand the blows and and hold your ground so that everyone else can do the same. The main thing is our resilience and the Ukrainian result in battles," the Head of State said.

The plan of the occupants in Kharkiv region is to stretch the Armed Forces of Ukraine and undermine the moral and motivational basis of the ability of Ukrainians to defend themselves, the President believes. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk region - 30 combat engagements per day in the Pokrovske direction.

"The Liman, Vremivsk , Kramatorsk, and Kupyansk directions are also tough," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy: Weapons brought to Ukraine really help, not just declared ones - Zelenskyy5/11/24, 3:26 PM • 53143 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising