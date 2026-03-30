Family income for the year reached over UAH 15.8 million - Zelenskyy showed his declaration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has published his income declaration for 2025. According to the declaration, the income of the Head of State and his family members amounted to UAH 15,805,828, UNN reports.

Details

According to the declaration, the income of the Head of State and his family members amounted to UAH 15,805,828, including income from the redemption of domestic government bonds – UAH 8,364,921.

The Zelenskyy family's income in 2025 mainly consisted of the Head of State's salary, bank interest, and income from renting out their own real estate. In total, this income amounted to UAH 7,440,907.

Svyrydenko declared UAH 1.3 million in salary, over UAH 3.2 million in fees, and apartments in Kyiv and Chernihiv

The balance of the President's family's cash at the end of last year did not change significantly.

No significant changes occurred in 2025 regarding real estate or vehicles owned by the Head of State's family.