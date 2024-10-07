External Influence, Manipulation of Expert Evaluations, and More: NABU Auditors Want to Hear from the Public about the Problems of Anti-Corruption Activists

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 25350 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 94714 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160451 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134274 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141074 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138061 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178996 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111965 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170188 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104689 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

External Influence, Manipulation of Expert Evaluations, and More: NABU Auditors Want to Hear from the Public about the Problems of Anti-Corruption Activists

External Influence, Manipulation of Expert Evaluations, and More: NABU Auditors Want to Hear from the Public about the Problems of Anti-Corruption Activists

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127341 views

On October 8, international auditors of the NABU will hold a closed meeting with members of the public. Recently, many questions have arisen about the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine.

On October 8, international auditors of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine will hold a meeting in Kyiv with representatives of NGOs and other civil society representatives working in the field of preventing and combating corruption. This is reported on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers .

The members of the commission for external independent evaluation of NABU activities want to hear the public's opinion on the work of anti-corruption officers. The meeting will be closed and registration is required. Participants will be able to share their vision of the issues and draw the attention of the commission members to the issues they consider important. However, everyone who is registered for the meeting is asked to adhere to the principle of off the record for the sake of an allegedly "open and unbiased conversation.

It is worth noting that the public has recently raised a lot of questions about the work of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

In particular, there have been frequent statements lately about the loss of independence of anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine. In particular, this was stated by the recently dismissed First Deputy Director of the Bureau, Gizo Uglava. He has repeatedly hinted that decisions at the NABU are made under the influence of external factors rather than on the basis of the law. Among the individuals and institutions that, in his opinion, exerted this pressure were activists of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) and the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, who, as Uglava noted, used to work at the AntAC.

Uglava has repeatedly emphasized that the actions against him indicate serious problems in the NABU investigation process, which is focused on achieving external goals rather than establishing the truth.

The same opinion is supported by lawyers, who have also repeatedly stated that the real goal of anti-corruption activists has turned from fighting corruption to putting pressure on certain public officials to achieve "external" goals.

In addition, the lawyers' community is sounding the alarm over NABU Director Semen Kryvonos' idea to create his own forensic expertise at the bureau, because "their" experts in the investigation have nothing to do with an independent investigation.

In addition, the Public Control Council (PCC) of the NABU recently stated that detectives are not effective in investigating corruption in the defense sector. According to Kateryna Datsenko, a military wife and representative of the PIC in the personnel commission, a significant increase in the number of corruption cases in the defense sector was expected with the outbreak of a full-scale war. However, as of today, only 48 criminal proceedings are underway, and only 7 people have been notified of suspicion.

The public has repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that the NABU wastes public resources and time on cases that are not critical and have questionable judicial prospects. A good example is the case against the former Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan. Almost three years were spent investigating this case, in which the HACC eventually delivered an acquittal. By the way, neither the NABU detectives nor the SAPO prosecutors have ever publicly apologized to Omelian or been punished for illegally bringing him to criminal responsibility.

A similar story may now repeat itself with former Minister Mykola Solsky, who was publicly accused by NABU and SAPO in May of misappropriating land . The point is not that Solsky himself took possession of the land, but that he helped ATO soldiers to register land plots that, according to detectives, should have gone to other people, in particular, to be put up for auction by the State Property Fund for the sale of land. This story is already eight years old, and the reasonable investigation timeframe has long since expired, but detectives decided to announce suspicions this year. In the near future, they plan to interrogate almost 1,500 ATO soldiers. In addition, the NABU tried to leak the expertise in the case against Solsky, which they themselves ordered and which, obviously, was supposed to testify to his innocence.

As practice shows, anti-corruption agencies created by "one idea" turn a blind eye to each other's violations. For example, recently, the former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Smirnov statedthat some NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors acquired elite assets that were registered in their mothers' names. At the same time, the NACP did not check either NABU detectives or SAPO prosecutors  - arguing that the information provided by Smirnov "does not contain factual data that could be verified within the rights and powers" of the agency.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
kyivKyiv

