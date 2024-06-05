Exchange rate on June 5: the hryvnia strengthened by 19 kopecks
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 40.2948/USD., which strengthened the hryvnia by 19 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 40.29 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.76/euro.
According to the data on the profile sites, as of 9: 10 am:
- The dollar can be bought for 41.00 UAH, and sold for 40.50 in banks. Euros can be bought for 44.65 UAH, and sold for 44.00 UAH in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.55-40.75 UAH, and the euro - at 44.20-44.49 UAH.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.24-40.28 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 44.73-44.76 UAH / euro for the euro.
