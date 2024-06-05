Exchange rate on June 5: the hryvnia strengthened by 19 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 40.2948/USD., which strengthened the hryvnia by 19 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.29 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.76/euro.

According to the data on the profile sites, as of 9: 10 am:

The dollar can be bought for 41.00 UAH, and sold for 40.50 in banks. Euros can be bought for 44.65 UAH, and sold for 44.00 UAH in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.55-40.75 UAH, and the euro - at 44.20-44.49 UAH.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.24-40.28 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 44.73-44.76 UAH / euro for the euro.

