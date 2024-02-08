"Everyone has questions." Arakhamia says what will be revised for second reading in draft law on mobilization

The head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament, David Arakhamia, said that the new draft law on mobilization will review, in particular, the approach to graduate students and the issue of blocking personal accounts of citizens, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday, we voted in the first reading on draft law No. 10449 on military service, mobilization and registration. Everyone has questions to it. We will work on them in the committee before the second reading," Arakhamia said.

Thus, he listed the issues that are already in the works:

- As for people with disabilities and those who care for them, we will leave everything in the wording of the current legislation.

- Let's reconsider the approach to graduate students. There is no final decision yet, we will look for a compromise.

- The rules on blocking personal accounts of citizens are definitely unacceptable. I do not see anyone in the Rada who would support this.

"These are issues that are already in the works. We are also working in an inter-factional working group on other points of the draft law. We have to balance the interests of the military command, business and citizens. It's not an easy task, we will have a lot of work to do," he said.

Addendum

On February 6, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov after sharply criticizing the draft law on mobilization . After discussing the document, the Ombudsman urged MPs to support the draft law. He noted that the comments from the Ombudsman's Office could be resolved before the second reading.

The Anti-Corruption Committee has recognized the new draft law on mobilization as containing corruption risksas key provisions are unclear and leave too much power to officials.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the government's draft law on mobilization on February 7.