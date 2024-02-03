Eurovision Song Contest 2024: "Diia gave advice in case of difficulties with voting

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 52606 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114666 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120389 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162614 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265588 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176477 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236128 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 76285 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 53853 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 89499 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 49881 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 29875 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265590 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236130 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221635 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247103 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233406 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114670 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 96953 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100044 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116621 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117312 views
Eurovision Song Contest 2024: "Diia gave advice in case of difficulties with voting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65404 views

"Diia advised users to try voting again in a few minutes if they had problems voting at Eurovision 2024 due to high traffic on the service.

During the voting in the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2024, Diia had difficulties with its work. Diia gave advice in case of problems with voting, the service's telegram channel reported, according to UNN.  

Details

Users are advised to try to vote in a few minutes if they fail to do so the first time. 

So many people want to vote for their favorite candidate of the National Selection! Action needs a little time to recover from so many visitors. So, if the Poll does not open for you, try to vote in a few minutes

the statement said.

During the live broadcast, a message is displayed: "Diia needs a little time to recover from so many visitors. So, if the Poll does not open for you, please try to vote in a few minutes!" 

AddendumAddendum

The final of the national selection for Eurovision is taking place in Ukraine today. You can vote for a contestant in Diia. Probably, the difficulties in the application's work arose due to the large number of people wishing to vote. 

Eurovision 2024: when and where to watch the final of the National Selection03.02.24, 15:59 • 32060 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

CultureEvents

Contact us about advertising