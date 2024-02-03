Eurovision Song Contest 2024: "Diia gave advice in case of difficulties with voting

During the voting in the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2024, Diia had difficulties with its work. Diia gave advice in case of problems with voting, the service's telegram channel reported, according to UNN.

Details

Users are advised to try to vote in a few minutes if they fail to do so the first time.

So many people want to vote for their favorite candidate of the National Selection! Action needs a little time to recover from so many visitors. So, if the Poll does not open for you, try to vote in a few minutes the statement said.

During the live broadcast, a message is displayed: "Diia needs a little time to recover from so many visitors. So, if the Poll does not open for you, please try to vote in a few minutes!"

AddendumAddendum

The final of the national selection for Eurovision is taking place in Ukraine today. You can vote for a contestant in Diia. Probably, the difficulties in the application's work arose due to the large number of people wishing to vote.

Eurovision 2024: when and where to watch the final of the National Selection