European technology companies advocate for the development of a “Eurostack” and reducing dependence on the United States

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15683 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105523 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167918 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105842 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342495 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173290 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144665 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196075 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124786 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108137 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Popular news

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46951 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159242 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37437 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84768 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23090 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 15683 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84902 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 105523 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 167918 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159375 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20079 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23189 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37529 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47042 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135692 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

European technology companies advocate for the development of a “Eurostack” and reducing dependence on the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30492 views

More than 100 European companies are calling on the EU to develop its own digital infrastructure, reducing dependence on American technologies. They propose to stimulate local innovation and protect data.

European technology companies advocate for the development of a “Eurostack” and reducing dependence on the United States

More than 100 European technology companies and organizations have appealed to the European Commission to radically change its approach to digital infrastructure, reducing dependence on American technologies. This is reported by TechCrunch, writes UNN.

Details 

According to the media, in an open letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of the EU digital administration, Hanne Virkkunen, more than 80 people who signed it (representing about 100 organizations) stated that they want regional legislators to rethink current support measures, focusing them on promoting the implementation of domestic alternatives with the highest commercial potential - from applications, platforms and artificial intelligence models to chips, computing, storage and connections.

Companies covering areas such as cloud technologies, telecommunications, defense, as well as several regional business and start-up associations, signed a letter that was sent to the Commission on Sunday, calling on the bloc to transfer its technology strategy to a quasi-military basis, taking on the obligation to support "sovereign digital infrastructure".

The plan aims to reduce dependence on foreign large technology companies by actively promoting the development of the so-called "Eurostack".

The idea of a European digital infrastructure did not come out of thin air - in January, an article by Euro Stack was published, written, in particular, by competition economist Khrystyna Kaffarra, in which this strategy is outlined in some detail.

Trump threatens EU with 200% duty on wine over tariffs on American whiskey13.03.25, 15:08 • 17447 views

Over the past six months, there have also been separate discussions at conferences about the opportunities for Europeans to take advantage of the geopolitically difficult moment to insist on the adoption by the EU of a digital industry strategy that would be directly focused on supporting local innovation.

"Imagine Europe without internet search, e-mail or office software. This would mean the complete collapse of our society. Sounds unrealistic? Something similar just happened to Ukraine," Wolfgang Ols, chief operating officer of the Berlin-based tree planting search engine Ecosia, one of the signatories to the letter and who has already taken steps to reduce its dependence on suppliers of large US technology companies, told TechCrunch.

Trump cut off access to vital infrastructures because Ukraine was not ready to give up its land and transfer its mineral resources. Europeans need sovereignty in critical infrastructures, and they include not only energy and healthcare, but certainly digital

- said Oels.

The coalition's message contains the first piece of advice on actions regarding the European technology industry, as well as a strict warning about the dangers of the bloc maintaining its current position.

Supporters of Euro Stack suggest that without urgent measures to stimulate demand for European technologies, there is a risk that American hyperscalers will completely seize critical digital infrastructure in industries such as cloud computing. They openly predict that: "Europe will lose digital innovation and productivity growth without large-scale and urgent changes".

At the current rate, our dependence on non-European technologies will become almost complete in less than three years

- they warn.

Europe responds to Trump's tariffs: the tariff list includes women's peignoirs and chicken wings12.03.25, 13:24 • 18970 views

What the technology industry coalition proposes:

Mandate "Buy European"

It is required that EU public authorities purchase at least part of their digital needs from European suppliers, thus supporting local manufacturers. This should stimulate demand and attract investment.

Investment in digital infrastructure

It is proposed to create a Sovereign Infrastructure Fund to support investments in key technological sectors, including microchips and quantum computing.

Association and federation

Encouraging European technology companies to work together, standardize and integrate to create common platforms and infrastructure, which will allow them to better compete with American giants.

"This means that we will have to work with the industry again to quickly inventory resources, support open source solutions and compatibility (both technically and commercially), combine "best in class" existing assets, support the implementation of integration platforms and low barriers to compliance - while complying with localization and security requirements," the letter says, - advocating that priority be given to "projects that solve basic infrastructure needs, such as autonomy and security".

The EU is doing exactly what Trump wants. He still doesn't care - Politico07.03.25, 10:59 • 57474 views

Support for local startups

Supporting European startups through the creation of subsidy mechanisms and incentives to switch to domestic suppliers and invest in innovative projects.

Rethinking the digital sovereignty strategy Proposal to revise existing EU strategies in the field of digital sovereignty, focusing on real commercial investments, and not only on academic or experimental R&D.

Data protection and sovereignty

Implementing requirements for public and private cloud services to ensure that confidential data of European users is stored in sovereign clouds, protected from non-European extraterritorial laws.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
European Commission
Donald Trump
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,324.40
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,138.25
Ethereum
$1,798.95