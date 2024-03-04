European Commission to propose Ukraine to join EU defense industry support scheme - media

Ukraine should become a full member of the EU's defense industry support scheme, which will help to use the country's experience and bring Kyiv closer to membership in the bloc. This is stated in the draft proposal of the European Commission, which was reviewed by Euractiv, UNN reports.

As noted, this step will contribute to "the restoration, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine's defense technological and industrial base and progressive integration into Europe, thereby contributing to mutual stability, security, peace, prosperity and sustainability.

To do this, Ukraine should be allowed to become a full member of any consortium for joint procurement of military equipment with other EU member states and be granted access to EU funds. In addition, Ukraine should be exempted from paying VAT in the case of joint ownership, the draft text says.

Ukraine expects to receive €4.5 billion from the EU and $900 million from the IMF in March - Prime Minister Shmyhal

As noted, the regulations for the proposal for the European Defense Investment Program (EDIP) will be presented by the European Commission on Tuesday (March 5) along with the EU's overall political defense strategy.

Thus, Ukraine will be given a special place in the program to support joint European arms procurement and strengthen the military-industrial complex of the bloc, which uses EU funds.

In previous defense-industrial programs approved by EU lawmakers, no third country other than Norway was considered a full participant.

According to the draft resolution, "promoting the restoration, reconstruction, and modernization of the Ukrainian defense technological and industrial base" is a way to "support the defense readiness of the Union and its member states.

Tusk announces appeal to the Polish Sejm for a resolution on EU sanctions against Russian and Belarusian agricultural products