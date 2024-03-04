Ukraine expects to receive €4.5 billion from the EU and $900 million from the IMF in March - Prime Minister Shmyhal

Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche of the €4.5 billion Ukraine Facility in March. Also, the first tranche from the International Monetary Fund in the amount of $900 million is expected in the second half of March, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a press conference, UNN reports .

This year's budget deficit is more than 20% of our GDP - $37 billion. Of course, we expect to raise $17.3 billion from the EU's Ukraine Facility. And in March, we expect the first disbursement of EUR 4.5 billion. This is what we expect in March to cover our budget deficit, - Shmyhal said.

Details

He added that Ukraine actually managed in January and February with its own resources, borrowings, "we were bringing the payment of dividends closer, working with the domestic Ukrainian market, which allowed us to go two months without a liquidity crisis, without any payment crises.

This year, $5.4 billion is the IMF program. We have passed another review. We also expect the next tranche of $900 million from the IMF in the second half of March, which is the anchor that unites the assistance of the G7 countries in the total amount of $122 billion for four years, - Shmyhal added.

Recall

Over the two years of full-scale war, Ukraine has attracted more than $75 billion in foreign aid. For this year, we need at least $37 billion in aid from our partners.