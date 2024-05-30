ukenru
EU plans to" punish " Hungary by providing it with a weak portfolio in the next European Commission-Politico

EU plans to" punish " Hungary by providing it with a weak portfolio in the next European Commission-Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22022 views

Hungary is likely to lose its influential EU enlargement portfolio due to its pro-russian stance and opposition to aid to Ukraine and sanctions.

Despite Hungary's desire to maintain its influence on EU enlargement, national governments plan to replace the Hungarian representative as EU enlargement commissioner after the elections. This is reported by Politico with reference to sources in diplomatic circles, reports UNN.

Details

The European Commission has said that governments and the next president-elect of the European Commission should elect the following commissioners.

Politico sources say that after such changes, Hungarian representatives will not receive high positions in the European Commission, which will reduce the overall influence of Hungarian President Viktor Orban.

Currently, the representative of Hungary, Oliver Vargei, holds the post of European Commissioner for enlargement, which he took up in 2019. Vargei is accused of undermining the policy towards EU candidates, as well as creating confusion with Georgia.

Image

The publication writes that Hungary would like to maintain influence on the issue of EU enlargement, but the EU does not want Vargei or any other Hungarian to continue holding this position amid the delay in the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and the commitment of the Hungarian authorities to russia. It is noted that European leaders are increasingly annoyed because of his delay in sanctions and opposition in the supply of aid to Ukraine.

According to the source, now "there is hardly a question at all" to allow Hungary to control any important area in the EU.

After the wargett disaster of Orban confronting Ursula von der Leyen, there is no chance that she will pass on anything important to anyone close to him

- said the interlocutor of Politico.

Recall

Hungary has signed an agreement with Belarus on cooperation in the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Hungary, and the Russian company rosatom is working on a project worth 1 13.57 billion.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
Georgia

