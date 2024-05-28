ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Latvian Defense Minister is confident that the EU will reach a consensus on assistance to Ukraine despite Hungary's opposition

Latvian Defense Minister is confident that the EU will reach a consensus on assistance to Ukraine despite Hungary's opposition

Kyiv  •  UNN

Latvia expects that a consensus will eventually be reached on the use of Russian assets for military aid to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund, despite Hungary's current opposition.

Latvia expects that a consensus will eventually be reached on the issue of assistance to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund, despite Hungary's current opposition. This was stated by Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds before the meeting of EU defense ministers, UNN reports.

Details

The Latvian defense minister answered the question of how the EU intends to convince Hungary to agree to use Russian assets for Ukraine, 90% of which the EU seeks to use through the European Peace Fund for military aid.

We are having discussions with Hungary... it seems to be a difficult conversation, but sooner or later, as we see also, for example, with sanctions, we are all unanimous in our decision. So I am absolutely sure that sooner or later we will also get a decision and a consensus on this issue

- Andris Spruds said.

According to him, the EU is "pushing and motivating Hungary hard". At the same time, he pointed out that a decision should be made "as soon as possible.

EU defense ministers to discuss military aid to Ukraine amid Hungarian opposition28.05.24, 09:58 • 26958 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
latviaLatvia
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

