Latvian Defense Minister is confident that the EU will reach a consensus on assistance to Ukraine despite Hungary's opposition

Latvia expects that a consensus will eventually be reached on the issue of assistance to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund, despite Hungary's current opposition. This was stated by Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds before the meeting of EU defense ministers, UNN reports.

Details

The Latvian defense minister answered the question of how the EU intends to convince Hungary to agree to use Russian assets for Ukraine, 90% of which the EU seeks to use through the European Peace Fund for military aid.

We are having discussions with Hungary... it seems to be a difficult conversation, but sooner or later, as we see also, for example, with sanctions, we are all unanimous in our decision. So I am absolutely sure that sooner or later we will also get a decision and a consensus on this issue - Andris Spruds said.

According to him, the EU is "pushing and motivating Hungary hard". At the same time, he pointed out that a decision should be made "as soon as possible.

