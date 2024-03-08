$41.340.03
EU plans to allocate 21 billion euros of military support to Ukraine this year - European Commission Vice President Dombrovskis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24969 views

Military support for Ukraine will increase: this year, the EU and its member states plan to provide Ukraine with an additional 21 billion euros.

EU plans to allocate 21 billion euros of military support to Ukraine this year - European Commission Vice President Dombrovskis

The European Union and its member states have provided a total of €28 billion in military support to Ukraine. This year, it is planned to provide another 21 billion euros, Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

During the two years of the war, the European Union and its member states have provided a total of €28 billion in military support. This support will grow and continues to grow. For this year, we plan to provide €21 billion

- Dombrovskis said.

He also noted that the EU continues its efforts to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells by the end of the year.

Recall

Ukraine will receive €4.5 billion from the EU in March and €1.5 billion in April as the first tranches of the Ukraine Facility program.

Ukraine expects a negotiating framework from the European Commission in March 2024 - Shmyhal08.03.24, 15:35 • 19079 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
