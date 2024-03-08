EU plans to allocate 21 billion euros of military support to Ukraine this year - European Commission Vice President Dombrovskis

The European Union and its member states have provided a total of €28 billion in military support to Ukraine. This year, it is planned to provide another 21 billion euros, Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

During the two years of the war, the European Union and its member states have provided a total of €28 billion in military support. This support will grow and continues to grow. For this year, we plan to provide €21 billion - Dombrovskis said.

He also noted that the EU continues its efforts to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells by the end of the year.

Ukraine will receive €4.5 billion from the EU in March and €1.5 billion in April as the first tranches of the Ukraine Facility program.

