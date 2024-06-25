$41.340.03
"EU opens accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova today": von der Leyen makes statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24939 views

The European Union is launching accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, marking an important and transformative moment for these countries and the EU, honoring their shared values and commitment to peace, security, democracy and prosperity.

The European Union is opening accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on Tuesday, June 25, UNN reports.

It is very good news that today the European Union opens accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. We stand at the threshold of a significant and transformative moment for these two countries and for our Union.And we celebrate the values and principles that bind us together

- said the President of the European Commission.

She emphasized that "the EU has always been more than a political and economic union." "This is a testament to our common commitment to peace, security, democracy and prosperity," von der Leyen said.

"The people of Ukraine and Moldova have demonstrated their unwavering commitment and determination to be a part of this project. Even in a time of war and turmoil they have started extensive reforms. They know, that their journey will be rigorous and demanding. The accession negotiations are designed to prepare the candidates for the responsibilities of membership. This is why there are no shortcuts. We embark on these negotiations in a strong spirit of openness, engagement, and commitment," the head of the European Commission emphasized.

Von der Leyen pointed out that "the path ahead will be challenging. But it is also filled with immense opportunities for Moldova and Ukraine – as well as for our entire Union."

"Together, we can forge a larger, more dynamic and forward-looking Europe. So I wish you a very successful start of the accession negotiations," said the President of the European Commission.

She made a separate statement of congratulations on social media.

"Congratulations to Moldova and Ukraine on opening accession negotiations. This is very good news for the people of Ukraine, Moldova, and the entire European Union. The path ahead will be challenging but full of opportunities. Wishing you a successful start of the negotiations!" - said the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in X.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first Ukraine-EU intergovernmental conference at the ministerial level, which will mark the start of membership negotiations with the EU.

The intergovernmental conference with Ukraine will begin at 3:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. Kyiv time).

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
