EU agrees to strengthen cyber defense

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 11867 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 33515 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 31751 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 186878 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 172536 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170634 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 217647 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248455 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154244 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371441 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 33515 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 186878 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 153518 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 172536 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 162529 views
EU agrees to strengthen cyber defense

Kyiv • UNN

 24155 views

The European Union has agreed on changes to cybersecurity laws to strengthen protection against hacker attacks and to create a cybersecurity alert system and emergency response mechanism across the EU.

EU agrees to strengthen cyber defense

The European Union is going to strengthen protection against hacker attacks from other countries. The EU Council and the European Parliament have agreed on amendments to the Cybersecurity Act (CSA) and the so-called Cyber Solidarity Act, according to the website of the European institution, UNN reports.

Details

To quickly and efficiently identify major cyber threats, the new regulation creates a "cybersecurity alert system", which is a pan-European infrastructure consisting of national and cross-border cyber hubs across the EU. These are organizations responsible for information exchange and tasked with detecting and responding to cyber threats. 

It is specifically aimed at improving the preparedness and protection of critical facilities and essential services, such as hospitals and utilities.

The new regulation also provides for the establishment of a cybersecurity emergency mechanism to improve preparedness and strengthen incident response capabilities in the EU.

The amendment to the CSA provides for the possibility of future adoption of European certification schemes for "managed security services" provided by specialized companies to clients.

After the preliminary agreements are reached, both documents must be approved by the EU Council and the European Parliament. On the part of the Council, the Belgian Presidency will transmit the texts to the Member States' Permanent Representatives (Coreper) for approval as soon as possible. Once approved, the draft legislative acts will be submitted for legal/linguistic review before being formally adopted by the co-sponsors, published in the Official Journal of the EU, and enter into force 20 days after that publication.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

