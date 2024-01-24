Estonia will train Ukrainian military

Estonia has joined the Interflex operation to train Ukrainian soldiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Estonian Ministry of Defense in the social network X.

At Ramstein, Estonia announces that it will join the UK-led Interflex training operation - the statement said.

Operation Interflex has reportedly provided over 34,000 Ukrainian soldiers with the necessary skills to fight on the front lines.

Estonia has prepared a military strategy plan for Western countries to help Ukraine win the war in three years. The main thesis is that the West should not be afraid to help Ukraine in the war.

On January 11 , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Estonia had already provided Ukraine with 17 defense support packages, thanking Tallinn for such support.