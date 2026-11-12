Estonia will provide Ukraine with an additional €6.5 million to prepare for winter

$45.320.1850.480.60
ukenru
02:16 PM • 11407 views
In Kramatorsk, the last PrivatBank branch, as well as all Oshchadbank branches and ATMs, will cease operations
01:28 PM • 24600 views
The European Parliament held a mini-plenary session in Brussels: what decisions were adopted and what they mean for Ukraine
11:45 AM • 28120 views
Von der Leyen announced the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia and a proposal to cover Ukraine's deficitPhoto
11:33 AM • 25659 views
Reservation from mobilization: the government is preparing changes for critically important enterprises through 2027
11:18 AM • 22419 views
"Distance no longer provides protection": General Staff confirms strikes on all 5 of Russia’s largest oil refineries
09:11 AM • 27696 views
Ukraine again records Starshield speed restrictions — Zelenskyy
09:01 AM • 23866 views
The number of people injured in Kyiv after Russia’s strike on a high-rise building has increasedPhoto
November 12, 08:15 AM • 11004 views
Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: 13 suspects detainedVideo
Exclusive
November 12, 07:35 AM • 46995 views
Generators near residential buildings: where they may be installed and what fines are threatened for violations
Exclusive
November 12, 06:45 AM • 50533 views
Returning to work after the war: what challenges veterans face and how to help them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Hegseth's delegation became embroiled in a scandal near the Tomb of the Unknown SoldierVideoNovember 12, 06:49 AM • 21553 views
Russian strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv: a woman killed, 5 injuredPhotoNovember 12, 07:52 AM • 32652 views
Russian attacks left parts of 9 regions without electricity; 4 energy workers injuredNovember 12, 08:28 AM • 25579 views
Witkoff and Kushner began talks with Putin in the Kremlin – first details12:18 PM • 20920 views
Near the coast of Florida, a legendary liner was sunk to create the world’s largest artificial reef01:01 PM • 19275 views
Publications
The European Parliament held a mini-plenary session in Brussels: what decisions were adopted and what they mean for Ukraine01:28 PM • 24661 views
Generators near residential buildings: where they may be installed and what fines are threatened for violations
Exclusive
November 12, 07:35 AM • 47024 views
Returning to work after the war: what challenges veterans face and how to help them
Exclusive
November 12, 06:45 AM • 50573 views
How to be visible on dark streets — police offer advice to pedestrians and driversNovember 11, 04:47 PM • 61768 views
The Rada backed sweeping changes to the prosecution service: who will be vetted, how leaders will be appointed, and what will be punishedNovember 11, 04:05 PM • 65331 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Steve Witkoff
Pep Guardiola
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
New York City
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Near the coast of Florida, a legendary liner was sunk to create the world’s largest artificial reef01:01 PM • 19853 views
“You’re a little bit**h” — Russian UFC fighter Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian champion Dvalishvili from behindVideoNovember 11, 07:08 PM • 36333 views
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fireNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 46403 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 57926 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 53739 views
Actual
Starlink
Technology
Shahed-136
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot

Estonia will provide Ukraine with an additional €6.5 million to prepare for winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Estonia will provide Ukraine with €6.5 million to prepare for winter. The funds will be allocated to locomotives, public services, and the country's recovery.

Estonia will provide Ukraine with an additional €6.5 million to prepare for winter

Estonia will allocate an additional 6.5 million euros to Ukraine for preparations for winter, including 4.5 million euros for the supply of locomotives for Ukrainian railways and a further 2 million euros to support critically important public services and the country’s recovery. Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

Margus Tsahkna noted that Russia continues to strike Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, with transport networks among its main targets.

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, Russia has destroyed more than 600 locomotives, and attacks on Ukraine’s railway sector continue to intensify, he added.

Ensuring transport connections and mobility in Ukraine is extremely important for maintaining its resilience and the functioning of its economy. In cooperation with Estonian railway companies, Estonia will allocate 4.5 million euros for the supply of locomotives to Ukraine

 - Margus Tsahkna emphasized .

In addition, according to him, Estonia will allocate two million euros to the World Bank’s SPUR 2.0 program, which will help ensure the functioning of essential public services and support Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

Estonia supports Ukraine at every step, in every season, and during every challenge

- the minister emphasized.

Spain will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 437 million euros05.11.26, 23:51 • 6641 view

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
World Bank
Estonia
Ukraine