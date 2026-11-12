Estonia will provide Ukraine with an additional €6.5 million to prepare for winter

Estonia will allocate an additional 6.5 million euros to Ukraine for preparations for winter, including 4.5 million euros for the supply of locomotives for Ukrainian railways and a further 2 million euros to support critically important public services and the country’s recovery. Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

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Margus Tsahkna noted that Russia continues to strike Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, with transport networks among its main targets.

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, Russia has destroyed more than 600 locomotives, and attacks on Ukraine’s railway sector continue to intensify, he added.

Ensuring transport connections and mobility in Ukraine is extremely important for maintaining its resilience and the functioning of its economy. In cooperation with Estonian railway companies, Estonia will allocate 4.5 million euros for the supply of locomotives to Ukraine - Margus Tsahkna emphasized .

In addition, according to him, Estonia will allocate two million euros to the World Bank’s SPUR 2.0 program, which will help ensure the functioning of essential public services and support Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

Estonia supports Ukraine at every step, in every season, and during every challenge - the minister emphasized.

Spain will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 437 million euros