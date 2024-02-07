Establishment of Unmanned Systems Forces will open up new opportunities in the use of drones - Ministry of Defense

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Establishment of Unmanned Systems Forces will open up new opportunities in the use of drones - Ministry of Defense

Establishment of Unmanned Systems Forces will open up new opportunities in the use of drones - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

The creation of the new Unmanned Systems Forces will allow the military to better utilize drones for reconnaissance, combat operations, and develop domestic production.

The creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces will facilitate the accumulation and exchange of experience, as well as open up new opportunities in the use of drones. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, UNN reports .

The use of unmanned systems as a means of reconnaissance and destruction of the enemy: on the ground, in the air and at sea is a real revolution in the conduct of hostilities,

- the statement said.

Details

Pavliuk emphasized that drones have proven their undeniable effectiveness and importance in modern warfare. The defense forces have already inflicted critical losses on the enemy fleet; they destroy enemy manpower and equipment in significant volumes every day - thanks to drones.

The creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces as an independent branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a confirmation that we understand the importance of these technologies. And we are ready to properly utilize all the advantages of unmanned vehicles,

- Pavliuk said.

According to him, the new organizational capabilities will not only create special staff positions to work with drones. These will be new units, as well as a system for accumulating, evaluating, sharing experience and training in the use of drones. It is also important that opportunities are opening up for the full-scale production of drones and their deployment to the military.

The Deputy Defense Minister added that Ukraine has not only the technology, but also significant prospects for realizing its own tasks on the battlefield thanks to the use of unmanned technologies.

Recall

President Zelenskyy has signed a decree establishing a new type of Ukrainian Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Force. According to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, this is an important step in the modernization of Ukraine's military potential.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Contact us about advertising