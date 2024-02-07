Establishment of Unmanned Systems Forces will open up new opportunities in the use of drones - Ministry of Defense

The creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces will facilitate the accumulation and exchange of experience, as well as open up new opportunities in the use of drones. This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, UNN reports .

The use of unmanned systems as a means of reconnaissance and destruction of the enemy: on the ground, in the air and at sea is a real revolution in the conduct of hostilities, - the statement said.

Details

Pavliuk emphasized that drones have proven their undeniable effectiveness and importance in modern warfare. The defense forces have already inflicted critical losses on the enemy fleet; they destroy enemy manpower and equipment in significant volumes every day - thanks to drones.

The creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces as an independent branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a confirmation that we understand the importance of these technologies. And we are ready to properly utilize all the advantages of unmanned vehicles, - Pavliuk said.

According to him, the new organizational capabilities will not only create special staff positions to work with drones. These will be new units, as well as a system for accumulating, evaluating, sharing experience and training in the use of drones. It is also important that opportunities are opening up for the full-scale production of drones and their deployment to the military.

The Deputy Defense Minister added that Ukraine has not only the technology, but also significant prospects for realizing its own tasks on the battlefield thanks to the use of unmanned technologies.

Recall

President Zelenskyy has signed a decree establishing a new type of Ukrainian Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Force. According to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, this is an important step in the modernization of Ukraine's military potential.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation welcomed the decision to create the Unmanned Systems Force