Erdogan receives Ukrainian Foreign Minister: they talked about peace and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiga met with Turkish President Erdogan. They discussed support for Ukraine, freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, and ways to a just peace.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They talked about ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and ways to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, UNN reports.
"As a continuation of his dialogue with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I was honored to be received by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
We are grateful to President Erdogan for his unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Crimea and other temporarily occupied territories belong to Ukraine," Sibiga said.
The Foreign Minister emphasized Ukraine's interest in further developing cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey, especially in the defense sector.
"I also emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. We also discussed ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," the Foreign Minister said.
They discussed Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and the energy system: Sibiga meets with Turkish Trade Minister21.10.24, 15:12 • 16565 views