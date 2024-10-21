They discussed Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and the energy system: Sibiga meets with Turkish Trade Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Sybiga met with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat in Ankara. They discussed Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and the energy system, as well as the increasing role of Turkish companies in Ukraine's recovery.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat in Ankara. They discussed Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports and the energy system, UNN reports.
"I met with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat as we prepare for the launch of the Free Trade Agreement. We will welcome the increased role of Turkish companies in Ukraine's recovery.
I informed my colleague about Russian strikes on our ports and energy system and thanked Turkey for its assistance in the energy sector," the Foreign Minister said.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has begun a visit to Turkey. He will hold talks on Ukrainian-Turkish partnership, security in the Black Sea, and achieving a just peace.