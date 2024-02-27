Enemy UAV destroyed at night in Khmelnytskyi region: no casualties or damage

An enemy UAV was destroyed in Khmelnytsky region at night, and the location of its wreckage is still being established. No casualties or damage to property were reported, the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Today, during the "Air Alert" signal, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed an enemy UAV in Khmelnytskyi region - the RMA said in a statement.

As noted, the location of the wreckage is currently being established.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to property.

On Monday evening, February 26, the Air Force reported unidentified UAVs heading in the direction of Khmelnytskyi from the border with Moldova.

During the air raid alert, explosions were heard in the region.

On the night of February 27, during a Russian drone attack, one of the "Shahed" flew over the territory of neighboring Moldova.